Nyhetssenter Nordland

Håkon nådde toppen av Mount Everest igjen

Eventyreren Håkon Erlandsen nådde igjen toppen av Mount Everest. Han bekrefter dette på Instagram.

- YES!!! I did it once again. But this time from the north!!Mount Everest - the worlds highest mountain.?In contrast with the south side circus, I had an experience I can not wait to share with you the coming time. I can’t wait, skriver Erlandsen.

Erlandsen er kjent for tidligere å ha spilt saxofon på Mount Everest. Han har også spilt saksofon i Pluragrotta, Nord-Europas største vannfylte grotte.

­

