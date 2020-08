Postkort fra ubebodd øy i Skottland endte opp på Andøya

Amazingly, after 10 years at sea, the boat had protected the postcards which were still intact. The children’s grandfather, Geir Kristian Søreng, sent us the cards saying:

‘My four grandkids found a treasure at the beach on Andøya, north of Norway. It was a postboat in wood, sent from St Kilda in 2010. Emil (9), Ask (9), Tiril (6) and Erling (4) were excited when they found a secret room in the boat, with cards. We would be grateful if you could please post the cards. This is a special story for both kids and the rest of their families. Hopefully we will have the opportunity to visit Scotland and St Kilda some day in the future. We had never heard of this fabulous island and are fascinated by the story.’

We then spent several weeks finding out who the cards had been written to, making sure the addresses were still correct and sending them on. Now, on the 90th anniversary of the evacuation of St Kilda, the cards have finally been delivered to their recipients.