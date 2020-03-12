Tom Hanks og kona har testa positivt for koronavirus

Tom Hanks og Rita Wilson har kunngjort at dei har testa positivt for koronavirus. Paret er for tida på filminnspeling i Australia

Tom Hanks og Rita Wilson under Oscarutdelingen i 2020

SMITTA: Tom Hanks og Rita Wilson har testa positivt for koronavirus i Australia. Her er dei avbilda under Oscarutdelinga i januar i år.

Foto: Jordan Strauss / AP/ NTB Scanpix

Dei to er begge 63 år gamle og kom med kunngjeringa på Instagram onsdag.

– Hei, folkens. Rita og eg er her i Australia. Vi følte oss litt trøytte, som om vi var forkjølte, og hadde litt vondt i kroppen. Rita følte seg litt frosen, det kom og gjekk. Litt feber òg. For å gjere ting riktig, slik det er nødvendig å gjere i verda akkurat no, vart vi testa for koronaviruset, og vi vart funne positive, skriv Hanks.

Blir isolerte

Hanks opplyser vidare at dei medisinske retningslinjene vil bli følgde vidare. Dei vil bli haldne under observasjon, testa og isolerte så lenge det blir kravd av dei.

– Vi vil halde dykk informerte og oppdaterte, lovar skodespelaren og filmskaparen.

Paret er i Australia i samband med innspeling av ein film av Baz Luhrmann om songaren Elvis Presley. Det er uklart kva som skjer med innspelinga som skulle starta måndag.

Så langt er 128 smitta av koronaviruset i Australia.

Publisert
Full oversikt: Dette bør du vite om korona­viruset

På denne planeten kan det regne jern

    Tom Hanks er koronasmittet

Den amerikanske filmstjernen Tom Hanks og kona Rita skriver på Instagram at de begge har fått bekreftet koronasmitte. Han forteller om feber, verk i kroppen og frysninger. Paret er for tiden i Australia, hvor de er innstilt på at de må i karantene.

TEST DEG SELV:

