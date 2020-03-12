Tom Hanks og kona har testa positivt for koronavirus

Dei to er begge 63 år gamle og kom med kunngjeringa på Instagram onsdag.
– Hei, folkens. Rita og eg er her i Australia. Vi følte oss litt trøytte, som om vi var forkjølte, og hadde litt vondt i kroppen. Rita følte seg litt frosen, det kom og gjekk. Litt feber òg. For å gjere ting riktig, slik det er nødvendig å gjere i verda akkurat no, vart vi testa for koronaviruset, og vi vart funne positive, skriv Hanks.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Blir isolerte
Hanks opplyser vidare at dei medisinske retningslinjene vil bli følgde vidare. Dei vil bli haldne under observasjon, testa og isolerte så lenge det blir kravd av dei.
– Vi vil halde dykk informerte og oppdaterte, lovar skodespelaren og filmskaparen.
Paret er i Australia i samband med innspeling av ein film av Baz Luhrmann om songaren Elvis Presley. Det er uklart kva som skjer med innspelinga som skulle starta måndag.
Så langt er 128 smitta av koronaviruset i Australia.