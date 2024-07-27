Hopp til innhold

Kun én fantasybok blant århundrets beste bøker

På en liste over de 100 beste bøkene, er det kun én fantasybok. – De er for dårlige, mener kulturredaktør Bernhard Ellefsen.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter-bøkene kom blant annet ikke med på listen.

Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures

The New York Times har laget en liste over de 100 beste bøkene fra år 2000 og til nå.

Listen er laget av 503 utvalgte folk, for det meste forfattere, kritikere og akademikere.

På listen finner vi kun én bok i den populære sjangeren fantasy, «The Fifth Season» av N. K. Jemisin.

The Fifth Season

«The Fifth Season» er fantasyboken som kom på listen over århundrets beste bøker.

The Way of Knights Sanderson

Thomas Bjerkan mener alle Brandon Sandersons bøker er gode nok til å komme på listen.

The Color OLf magic Pratchett

Terry Pratchetts bøker er noen av Vibeke Koehlers favoritter. Hun skulle gjerne sett bøkene på listen.

Forfatter Vibeke Koehler elsker fantasy, og skriver også bøker innenfor sjangeren. Hun reagerer på at ikke flere fantasybøker havnet på listen.

– Det var da jeg leste «Ringenes herre» at jeg virkelig begynte å vurdere forskjell på det gode og det onde i verden, forteller hun.

Vibeke Koehler

Vibeke Koehler mener fantasy har hjulpet henne forstå verdi.

Foto: Eivind Senneset / Cappelen Damm

Hun mener vi burde stille andre spørsmål når det gjelder hva som er en god bok.

– Kvalitetslitteratur kan også være en bok som har betydd mye for noen.

Kulturredaktør i Morgenbladet, Bernhard Ellefsen, mener at fantasybøker ikke holder god nok kvalitet til å havne på slike lister.

– Det er for dårlig, rett og slett. Fantasy bruker altfor mange formler og klisjeer.

Bernhard Ellefsen

Bernhard Ellefsen mener det er forskjell på kunst og underholdning.

Foto: Heiko Junge / NTB

Ellefsen mener fantasybøker først og fremst er ment for å underholde og er tvilsom til den kunstneriske kvaliteten.

Thomas Bjerkan jobber på butikken Outland i Oslo, et sted hvor det selges mye fantasylitteratur. Han er overraskelset over at det ikke er flere fantasybøker på lista.

Bjerkan mener fantasy har åpenbare kunstneriske kvaliteter.

– Moderne fantasy er ofte banebrytende og bryter ut av formlene, som for eksempel Tolkien la opp til på 50-tallet, argumenterer Bjerkan.

– Blant allmennheten er fantasy en mye større sjanger enn i høykulturen, fortsetter han.

Bernhard Ellefsen mener det kan være gøy å lese fantasy, men at det er ikke har nok kulturell slitestyrke.

– Dette viser nok bare at det er forskjell på underholdning og kunst, sier Ellefsen.

Thomas Bjerkan

Thomas Bjerkan forteller at de selger masse fantasy og science fiction-bøker på Outland.

Foto: Tuva Sørum / NRK

The New York Times publiserte også en liste over leserne sine favoritter, som de har stemt frem.

Her kommer bøker som «Harry Potter og dødstalismanene» av J.K. Rowling og «Dødslekene» av Suzanne Collins med på listen.

– Det overrasker meg ikke at det kommer flere fantasytitler opp med en gang publikum får stemme, forteller Thomas Bjerkan på Outland.

Harry Potter

Siste Harry Potter-bok kommer på listen over lesernes favoritter.

Dødslekene

De dystopiske ungdomsbøkene er også en av lesernes favoritter.

