1. My Brilliant Friend, Elena Ferrante 2011
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson 2010
3. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel 2009
4. The Known World, Edward P. Jones 2003
5. The Corrections, Jonathan Franzen 2001
6. 2666, Roberto Bolaño 2004
7. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead 2016
8. Austerlitz, W.G. Sebald 2001
9. Never Let Me Go, Kazuo Ishiguro 2005
10. Gilead, Marilynne Robinson 2004
11. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, Junot Díaz 2007
12. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion 2005
13. The Road, Cormac McCarthy 2006
14. Outline, Rachel Cusk 2015
15. Pachinko, Min Jin Lee 2017
16. The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Michael Chabon 2000
17. The Sellout, Paul Beatty 2015
18. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders 2017
19. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe 2019
20. Erasure, Percival Everett 2001
21. Evicted, Matthew Desmond 2016
22. Behind the Beautiful Forevers, Katherine Boo 2012
23. Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage, Alice Munro 2001
24. The Overstory, Richard Powers 2018
25. Random Family, Adrian Nicole LeBlanc 2003
26. Atonement, Ian McEwan 2002
27. Americanah, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 2013
28. Cloud Atlas, David Mitchell 2004
29. The Last Samurai, Helen DeWitt 2000
30. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward 2017
31. White Teeth, Zadie Smith 2000
32. The Line of Beauty, Alan Hollinghurst 2004
33. Salvage the Bones, Jesmyn Ward 2011
34. Citizen, Claudia Rankine 2014
35. Fun Home, Alison Bechdel 2006
36. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates 2015
37. The Years, Annie Ernaux 2008
38. The Savage Detectives, Roberto Bolaño 1998 (oversettelse i 2007)
39. A Visit From the Goon Squad, Jennifer Egan 2010
40. H Is for Hawk, Helen Macdonald 2015
41. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan 2021
42. A Brief History of Seven Killings, Marlon James 2014
43. Postwar, Tony Judt 2005
44. The Fifth Season, N.K. Jemisin 2015
45. The Argonauts, Maggie Nelson 2015
46. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt 2013
47. A Mercy, Toni Morrison 2008
48. Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi 2003
49. The Vegetarian, Han Kang 2007
50. Trust, Hernan Diaz 2022
51. Life After Life, Kate Atkinson 2013
52. Train Dreams, Denis Johnson 2011
53. Runaway, Alice Munro 2004
54. Tenth of December, George Saunders 2013
55. The Looming Tower, Lawrence Wright 2006
56. The Flamethrowers, Rachel Kushner 2013
57. Nickel and Dimed, Barbara Ehrenreich 2001
58. Stay True, Hua Hsu 2022
59. Middlesex, Jeffrey Eugenides 2002
60. Heavy, Kiese Laymon 2018
61. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver 2022
62. 10:04, Ben Lerner 2014
63. Veronica, Mary Gaitskill 2005
64. The Great Believers, Rebecca Makkai 2018
65. The Plot Against America, Philip Roth 2004
66. We the Animals, Justin Torres 2011
67. Far From the Tree, Andrew Solomon 2012
68. The Friend, Sigrid Nunez 2018
69. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander 2010
70. All Aunt Hagar’s Children, Edward P. Jones 2006
71. The Copenhagen Trilogy, Tove Ditlevsen 1967-1971 (oversettelse 2021)
72. Secondhand Time, Svetlana Alexievich 2013
73. The Passage of Power, Robert Caro 2012
74. Olive Kitteridge, Elizabeth Strout 2008
75. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid 2017
76. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin 2022
77. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones 2018
78. Septology, Jon Fosse 2019
79. A Manual for Cleaning Women, Lucia Berlin 2015
80. The Story of the Lost Child, Elena Ferrante; translated by Ann Goldstein 2014
81. Pulphead, John Jeremiah Sullivan 2011
82. Hurricane Season, Fernanda Melchor 2017
83. When We Cease to Understand the World, Benjamín Labatut 2020
84. The Emperor of All Maladies, Siddhartha Mukherjee 2010
85. Pastoralia, George Saunders 2000
86. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight 2018
87. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters 2021
88. The Collected Stories of Lydia Davis
89. The Return, Hisham Matar 2016
90. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen 2015
91. The Human Stain, Philip Roth 2000
92. The Days of Abandonment, Elena Ferrante 2002
93. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel 2014
94. On Beauty, Zadie Smith 2005
95. Bring Up the Bodies, Hilary Mantel 2012
96. Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments, Saidiya Hartman 2019
97. Men We Reaped, Jesmyn Ward 2013
98. Bel Canto, Ann Patchett 2001
99. How to Be Both, Ali Smith 2014
100. Tree of Smoke, Denis Johnson 2007