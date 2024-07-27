1. My Brilliant Friend, Elena Ferrante 2011

2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson 2010

3. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel 2009

4. The Known World, Edward P. Jones 2003

5. The Corrections, Jonathan Franzen 2001

6. 2666, Roberto Bolaño 2004

7. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead 2016

8. Austerlitz, W.G. Sebald 2001

9. Never Let Me Go, Kazuo Ishiguro 2005

10. Gilead, Marilynne Robinson 2004

11. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, Junot Díaz 2007

12. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion 2005

13. The Road, Cormac McCarthy 2006

14. Outline, Rachel Cusk 2015

15. Pachinko, Min Jin Lee 2017

16. The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Michael Chabon 2000

17. The Sellout, Paul Beatty 2015

18. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders 2017

19. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe 2019

20. Erasure, Percival Everett 2001

21. Evicted, Matthew Desmond 2016

22. Behind the Beautiful Forevers, Katherine Boo 2012

23. Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage, Alice Munro 2001

24. The Overstory, Richard Powers 2018

25. Random Family, Adrian Nicole LeBlanc 2003

26. Atonement, Ian McEwan 2002

27. Americanah, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 2013

28. Cloud Atlas, David Mitchell 2004

29. The Last Samurai, Helen DeWitt 2000

30. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward 2017

31. White Teeth, Zadie Smith 2000

32. The Line of Beauty, Alan Hollinghurst 2004

33. Salvage the Bones, Jesmyn Ward 2011

34. Citizen, Claudia Rankine 2014

35. Fun Home, Alison Bechdel 2006

36. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates 2015

37. The Years, Annie Ernaux 2008

38. The Savage Detectives, Roberto Bolaño 1998 (oversettelse i 2007)

39. A Visit From the Goon Squad, Jennifer Egan 2010

40. H Is for Hawk, Helen Macdonald 2015

41. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan 2021

42. A Brief History of Seven Killings, Marlon James 2014

43. Postwar, Tony Judt 2005

44. The Fifth Season, N.K. Jemisin 2015

45. The Argonauts, Maggie Nelson 2015

46. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt 2013

47. A Mercy, Toni Morrison 2008

48. Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi 2003

49. The Vegetarian, Han Kang 2007

50. Trust, Hernan Diaz 2022

51. Life After Life, Kate Atkinson 2013

52. Train Dreams, Denis Johnson 2011

53. Runaway, Alice Munro 2004

54. Tenth of December, George Saunders 2013

55. The Looming Tower, Lawrence Wright 2006

56. The Flamethrowers, Rachel Kushner 2013

57. Nickel and Dimed, Barbara Ehrenreich 2001

58. Stay True, Hua Hsu 2022

59. Middlesex, Jeffrey Eugenides 2002

60. Heavy, Kiese Laymon 2018

61. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver 2022

62. 10:04, Ben Lerner 2014

63. Veronica, Mary Gaitskill 2005

64. The Great Believers, Rebecca Makkai 2018

65. The Plot Against America, Philip Roth 2004

66. We the Animals, Justin Torres 2011

67. Far From the Tree, Andrew Solomon 2012

68. The Friend, Sigrid Nunez 2018

69. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander 2010

70. All Aunt Hagar’s Children, Edward P. Jones 2006

71. The Copenhagen Trilogy, Tove Ditlevsen 1967-1971 (oversettelse 2021)

72. Secondhand Time, Svetlana Alexievich 2013

73. The Passage of Power, Robert Caro 2012

74. Olive Kitteridge, Elizabeth Strout 2008

75. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid 2017

76. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin 2022

77. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones 2018

78. Septology, Jon Fosse 2019

79. A Manual for Cleaning Women, Lucia Berlin 2015

80. The Story of the Lost Child, Elena Ferrante; translated by Ann Goldstein 2014

81. Pulphead, John Jeremiah Sullivan 2011

82. Hurricane Season, Fernanda Melchor 2017

83. When We Cease to Understand the World, Benjamín Labatut 2020

84. The Emperor of All Maladies, Siddhartha Mukherjee 2010

85. Pastoralia, George Saunders 2000

86. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight 2018

87. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters 2021

88. The Collected Stories of Lydia Davis

89. The Return, Hisham Matar 2016

90. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen 2015

91. The Human Stain, Philip Roth 2000

92. The Days of Abandonment, Elena Ferrante 2002

93. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel 2014

94. On Beauty, Zadie Smith 2005

95. Bring Up the Bodies, Hilary Mantel 2012

96. Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments, Saidiya Hartman 2019

97. Men We Reaped, Jesmyn Ward 2013

98. Bel Canto, Ann Patchett 2001

99. How to Be Both, Ali Smith 2014

100. Tree of Smoke, Denis Johnson 2007