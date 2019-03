Saken om filmingen av Waras hus blir også henlagt

Ifølge regissør Pia Maria Roll er det dette som blir sagt og vist frem av justisminister Tor Mikkel Wara sitt hus:

Its early April. There is still snow. The first house is in Røa. There is a very big and dense tuja hedge. The snow is melting, it’s slippery. And wet. And cold. I am freezing. I try not to sneeze or cough. The neighbours dog is barking on us. It smells us. It’s the first real sunny day of the spring. The ice is crackling so we need to move very carefully and not make sounds with our movements.

This first house belongs to Tor Mikkel Wara, who is the Justis og beredskapsminister - «Justice and emergency minister » which for some reason also includes immigration and asylum issues, I don’t know why. He took over two days ago after the racist, islamophobic Sylvi Listhaug was forced to resign. Interestingly, they both worked in the same lobby company, First House. According to some, Wara has been “selling influence” for the last 25 years. This very day, the 5th of April, Wara went out in public stating his agenda: to militarize the police and, just like in France, to create better possibilities for using emergency laws.

A cat appears from the tuja hedge. Its beautiful, deep yellow. We sit outside this first house for 7 hours.