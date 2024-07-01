Hopp til innhold

Ny Eurovision-rapport etter kontrovers: Bør opprette kriseteam

Etter en gjennomgang av årets sangkonkurranse, har Eurovision Song Contest opprettet flere nye lederstillinger. De vurderer ytterligere grep for å bedre sikkerhet for artistene.

Nemo fra Sveits etter at hen stakk av med seieren i ESC i Malmö 11. mai.

Foto: Leonhard Foeger / Reuters/ NTB

Årets ESC-show i Malmö kom med en god porsjon kontrovers. Det var protester rundt Israels deltakelse, flere deltakere opplevde hets og Nederlands Joost Klein ble diskvalifisert.

Nemo under pressekonferansen

I mai gikk den europeiske kringkasterorganisasjonen EBU, som arrangerer Eurovision, ut og lovet gjennomgang av arrangementet.

Det skulle utarbeides en rapport etter en «uavhengig evaluering».

Israels Eden Golan fremfører «Hurricane» på en prøve før ESC-finalen i mai. Hun skal ifølge Variety ha blitt hetset av andre deltakere.

Foto: Terje Bendiksby / NTB

Mandag 1. juli kunngjør EBU at konklusjonen er klar. Blant annet anbefales de å opprette et kriseteam og å vurdere en velferdssjef.

Flere nye sjefer

EBU har også opprettet en helt ny sjefsstilling, en direktør med tittelen ESC Director. Så langt vet man ikke hvem dette blir.

Pressebilde av Jean Philip De Tender, generaldirektør og mediedirektør i EBU.

Foto: EBU

Stillingen er underlagt generaldirektøren og får også en ny stilling under seg: Sjef for merkevare og reklame.

Generaldirektør og mediedirektør Jean Philip De Tender sier i et intervju med Variety om rapporten at de også vurderer å ansette en velferdsprodusent som skal ivareta deltakernes velferd.

– Eurovision Song Contest er den største underholdningsplattformen i verden, påpeker De Tender.

Eden Golan of Israel, centre, celebrates gaining a place in the final during the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

– Når du velges ut til å delta i ESC, vil i de fleste tilfellene en artist som ikke er så kjent i Europa eller internasjonalt, plutselig stå på den scenen. Og vi har skjønt av vi må forberede alle artistene bedre, fortsetter han.

Kriseteam

NRK har bedt ESC om å få selve rapporten, men har kun fått en oppsummerende liste over anbefalinger.

Denne er signert Pernille Gaardbo, som tidligere har vært sjef for den internasjonale finalen.

Blant anbefalingene hennes er å opprette et Crisis Management Team som kan forebygge og håndtere kriser.

EBU anbefales også å gjennomgå og forenkle regelverket sitt. Rapporten ber dem også om å enten avskaffe eller formalisere uskrevne regler.

Fokus på tre felt

EBU skriver at de har identifisert tre områder, der de vil se på anbefalte tiltak de kommende månedene.

Joost Klein gjemmer seg under et nederlandsk flagg.

Disse tre er:

1. Styringssystem og deltakelse

2. Sikkerhet og risikostyring

3. Publikumsengasjement, fans og media

Målet er å få til en bedre og sikrere ESC neste år.

Flere ledere på tvers av EBU har fått ansvar for å innføre endringer på de tre områdene.

Rapporten er basert på 53 intervjuer gjennomført mellom 22. mai og 6. juni. Disse er gjort med blant andre årets delegasjonsledere.

Publisert Oppdatert

