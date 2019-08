Mesternes mester 2020

View this post on Instagram

“The only thing that is stopping you from where you are to where you want to go, is your comfort zone.” Time to go solo! 💪 After 4 wonderful years at Studio Jobbsprek, tomorrow will be my last day. To be surrounded by so many dedicated and talented leaders, colleagues, and last but not least members of the gym every day is truly inspiring, and something I’ll miss for sure. Thank you for everything. “What is your plan? You are crazy” everybody keeps telling me. My plan is to chase my dream. To step out of my comfort zone. To make a living of jiujitsu, and conquer the world 🌎 🥋🖤 ...så hit me up hvis du ønsker privates, seminar, eller bare har et gøy prosjekt du vil jeg skal medvirke i! Jeg er klar 💥