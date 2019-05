Kåre (75) hadde afrikansk kulturskatt i kjelleren i 24 år

View this post on Instagram

My @gretathunberg wall finished. The biggest wall I’ve done to date, the feedback and comments I’ve had from everyone has been incredible from all ages and backgrounds - art is always such a great unifier. • • The images are from various stages, from the initial painting of the epic @nomad.clan Upfest Lisa piece, to me talking to the local school and then the final image is the original sketch that I came up with and presented to @upfest and @georgefergusonx • • Thank you to @upfest @tobacco_factory and @georgefergusonx for allowing this to happen and of course thank you to Greta for being the inspiration to us all. • • 65-70% of the wall was painted with water based paint with an electric spray gun powered by the Tobacco Factories solar cells. I used a minimum of conventional spray paint - around 25 full cans I’ve counted as this was a big consideration given the theme of the wall. • • #Jodyart #jodybristol #jodyartist #art #bristol #bristolart #bristolstreetart #streetart #bristolgraffiti #aerosolart #extinctionrebellion #graffitiart #gretathunberg #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #climateaction