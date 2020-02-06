Filmstjernen Kirk Douglas er død

Sønnen Michael Douglas bekrefter dødsfallet overfor People magazine.
I 1965 tilbrakte filmstjernen flere måneder i Norge under innspillingen av filmen om tungtvannssabotørene fra Kompani Linge, som aksjonerte mot nazistenes planer på Vemork kraftstasjon på Rjukan i Telemark.
«Norges-venn»
I forbindelse med innspillingen av filmen «The Vikings» (Vikingene) i 1957 besøkte Kirk Douglas og flere andre amerikanske filmstjerner Oslo.
Kløft i haka
På Twitter har sønnen Michael Douglas takket faren for alt han betydde for familien.
View this post on Instagram
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas