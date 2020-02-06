Filmstjernen Kirk Douglas er død

Den amerikanske Hollywood-legenden Kirk Douglas er død, 103 år gammel. Kirk Douglas spilte blant annet i filmen «Heltene i Telemark» i 1965.

Michael Douglas og faren Kirk Douglas fotografert i 2018.

FAR OG SØNN: Michael Douglas og faren Kirk Douglas fotografert i 2018.

Foto: VALERIE MACON / AFP/NTB Scanpix

Sønnen Michael Douglas bekrefter dødsfallet overfor People magazine.

I 1965 tilbrakte filmstjernen flere måneder i Norge under innspillingen av filmen om tungtvannssabotørene fra Kompani Linge, som aksjonerte mot nazistenes planer på Vemork kraftstasjon på Rjukan i Telemark.

Kirk Douglas under innspillingen av "Heroes of Telemark" i 1965

PÅ RJUKAN: Kirk Douglas på Rjukan under innspillingen av filmen «Heltene i Telemark» om tungtvannsaksjonen under andre verdenskrig.

Foto: Sverre A. Børretzen / NTB SCANPIX

«Norges-venn»

I forbindelse med innspillingen av filmen «The Vikings» (Vikingene) i 1957 besøkte Kirk Douglas og flere andre amerikanske filmstjerner Oslo.

I forbindelse med innspillingen av filmen The Vikings (Vikingene) i 1957 besøkte skuespillerne Oslo. Her Ernest Borgnine, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh og Kirk Douglas på Fornebu.

OSLO-BESØK: Her Ernest Borgnine, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh og Kirk Douglas på Fornebu.

Foto: Jan Stage

Kløft i haka

Kirk Douglas i 2006

KLØFT I HAKA: I 2006 ble Kirk Douglas hedret med en filmpris under Santa Barbara International Film Festival i California. Plakaten bak viser hans berømte hakekløft.

Foto: Phil Klein / Reuters/NTB Scanpix

På Twitter har sønnen Michael Douglas takket faren for alt han betydde for familien.

Publisert Oppdatert
