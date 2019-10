«Hjorth’s thoughtful, drily funny, and often devastating novel will leave a deep and lasting impression on readers.»

Publihsers Weekly

«Hjorth works finely parsed and brilliant variations on her unrelenting theme of familial mistrust and misunderstanding.»

New York Times

«In a ruthless yet patiently delivered work, Hjorth does something that few writers achieve: «Will and Testament» is both economical and overwhelming.»

Financial Times

«Will and Testament is a compulsively readable novel, one that turns questions of shame into weapons against silence. »

Paris Review