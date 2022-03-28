Ingen Oscar til Norge

Det var sterke kandidater Norge kjempet mot under årets Oscar-utdeling,
og prisen glapp i begge kategoriene for «Verdens verste menneske».

Verdens verste menneske

Bilde fra filmen Verdens verste menneske.

Foto: Oslo Pictures / SF Studios

«Verdens verste menneske» var nominert i kategoriene «Beste utenlandske film» og «Beste originalmanus». Også den dansk-norske samproduksjonen «Flukt» var nominert i tre kategorier.

Det ble ingen pris til Norge.

Se hvem som har vunnet og hva som har skjedd i løpet av natten her: Her er nattens Oscar-vinnere

Xh9zlJBInfc
Xh9zlJBInfc

«Drive my car» og «Belfast» slo «Verdens verste menneske»

Filmen «Drive my car» stakk av med seieren i kategorien «Beste internasjonale film», og «Belfast» stakk av med «Beste originalmanus».

Jude Hill stars as “Buddy” in director Kenneth Branagh’s BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Jude Hill stars as “Buddy” i filmen Belfast.

Foto: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Regissør Joachim Trier er på plass i USA med resten av crewet.

Les også: «Verdens verste menneske» er nominert til Oscar: – Jeg er helt paff

Den norske filmen «Verdens verste menneske» er nominert til Oscar i kategorien beste utenlandske film. Regissør Joachim Trier, Skuespiller Renate Reinsve.
Den norske filmen «Verdens verste menneske» er nominert til Oscar i kategorien beste utenlandske film. Regissør Joachim Trier, Skuespiller Renate Reinsve.

– Jeg tror vi blacket ut litt da de leste opp nominasjonene, sa regissør og manusforfatter Joachim Trier da nominasjonene ble lest opp tidligere denne våren.

Han har flere ganger sagt at det å komme så langt er en seier i seg selv.

Julie (Renate Reinsve) og Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) finner tonen i «Verdens verste menneske».

Julie (Renate Reinsve) og Eivind (Herbert Nordrum).

Foto: Oslo Pictures / SF Studios

Det er de over 10.000 medlemmene i Oscar-akademiet som avgjør hvem som stikker av med prisene. Stemmegivningen ble avsluttet tirsdag.

GULLGUTTER: Joachim Triers film "Verdens verste menneske" har vunnet selv om det ikke blir noen pris i kveld, skal vi tro manusforfatter Eskil Vogt (t.h)

Joachim Triers film "Verdens verste menneske". Her sammen med Eskil Vogt som Trier har skrevet filmmanuset med.

Foto: Simen Ekern
Xh9zlJBInfc

Kulturstrøm

  • Oscar-utdelingen

    Trier og Vogt på rød løper

    Regissør Joachim Trier og manusforfatter Eskil Vogt har ankommet den røde løperen til Dolby Theatre i Hollywood for kveldens Oscar-utdeling. De er nominert med filmen «Verdens verste menneske» i kategoriene for beste utenlandske film og beste manus.

    – Det er litt absurd, surrealistisk og fantastisk på samme tid, å være her nå, sier Joachim Trier til AP.

    Han tror mange nordmenn kommer til å sitte oppe og se på utdelingen i natt, slik han selv gjorde som barn

    Joachim Trier og Eskil Vogt deltar på den 94. årlige Oscar-utdelingen i Hollywood og Highland 27. mars 2022 i Hollywood, California.
    Foto: Mike Coppola / AFP
  • Oscar-utdelingen

    Reinsve på rød løper i Hollywood

    Skuespiller Renate Reinsve ankom den røde løperen til Dolby Theatre i Hollywood, hvor den 94. Oscar-utdelingen finner sted i natt. Den norske filmen «Verdens verste menneske» er nominert til Oscar i kategoriene for beste utenlandske film og beste manus.

    Renate Reinsve
    Foto: ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters
  • Opera og ballett

    «Noe av en bragd»

    «Den glade enke 2.0» er en oppdatert versjon av Franz Lehárs operetteklassiker. Forestillingen er treffsikker og «et fornøyelig harselas over vår egen samtid». Både musikalsk og komisk holdet det et høyt nivå, mener musikkritiker Eystein Sandvik som gir terningkast fem.

    Fra oppsetningen «Den glade enke 2.0» med Bergen Nasjonale Opera
    Foto: Monika Kolstad

Los Angeles , USA: Renate Reinsve under mottakelsen for filmen "Verdens verste Menneske" i Hollywood.

«Nå forlanger de usjarmerte å bli hørt»

NRKs kulturkommentator Inger Merete Hobbelstad om Oscar-utdelingen og «Verdens verste menneske».

