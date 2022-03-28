Beste adapterte manus:

Vant: Sian Heder for «CODA»

Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe for «Drive My Car»

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve for «Dune»

Maggie Gyllenhaal for «The Lost Daughter»

Jane Campion for «The Power of the Dog»

Beste originalmanus:

Vant: Kenneth Branagh for «Belfast»

Adam McKay og David Sirota for «Don’t Look Up»

Paul Thomas Anderson for «Licorice Pizza»

Zach Baylin for «King Richard»

Eskil Vogt og Joachim Trier for «The Worst Person in the World»

Beste kostymedesign:

Vant: Jenny Beavan for «Cruella»

Massimo Cantini Parrini for «Cyrano»

Jacqueline West for «Dune»

Luis Sequeira for «Nightmare Alley»

Paul Tazewell for «West Side Story»

Beste internasjonale spillefilm:

Vant: «Drive My Car»

«Flee»

«The Hand of God»

«Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom»

«The Worst Person in the World»

Beste mannlige birolle:

Ciarán Hinds for «Belfast»

Vant: Troy Kotsur for «CODA»

Jesse Plemons for «The Power of the Dog»

JK Simmons for «Being the Richardos»

Kodi Smit-McPhee for «The Power of the Dog»

Beste animerte spillefilm:

Vant: «Encanto»

«Flee»

«Luca»

«The Mitchells Vs the Machines»

«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Beste visuelle effekter:

Vant: «Dune»

«Free Guy»

«Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings»

«No Time to Die»

«Spider-Man: No Way Home»

Beste kvinnelig birolle:

Jessie Buckley i «The Lost Daughter»

Vant: Ariana DeBose i «West Side Story»

Judi Dench i «Belfast»

Kirsten Dunst i «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis i «King Richard»

Beste lyd:

Vant: «Dune»

«Belfast»

«No Time to Die»

«The Power of the Dog»

«West Side Story»

Beste dokumentar, kortfilm:

«Audible»

«Lead Me Home»

«Three Songs for Benazir»

«When We Were Bullies»

Vant: «The Queen of Basketball»

Beste originale filmmusikk:

Nicholas Britell for «Don’t Look Up»

Vant: Hans Zimmer for «Dune»

Germaine Franco for «Encanto»

Alberto Iglesias for «Parallell Mothers»

Jonny Greenwood for «The Power of the Dog»

Beste animerte kortfilm:

«Affairs of the Art»

«Bestia»

«Boxballet»

«Robin Robin»

Vant: «The Windshield Wiper»

Beste kortfilm:

«Ala Kachuu – Take and Run»

«The Dress»

Vant: «The Long Goodbye»

«On My Mind»

«Please Hold»

Beste sminke og hårstyling:

«Coming 2 America»

«Cruella»

«Dune»

Vant: «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

«House of Gucci»

Beste klipping:

«Don’t Look Up»

Vant: «Dune»

«King Richard»

«The Power of the Dog»

«tick, tick… BOOM!»

Beste produksjonsdesign:

Vant: «Dune»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the Dog»

«The Tragedy of Macbeth»

«West Side Story»

Beste dokumentar, langfilm:

«Ascension»

«Attica»

«Flee»

«Summer of Soul»

«Writing With Fire»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle:

Jessica Chastain i «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman i «The Lost Daughter»

Penélope Cruz i «Parallel Mothers»

Nicole Kidman i «Being the Ricardos»

Kristen Stewart i «Spencer»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle:

Javier Bardem i «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch i «The Power of the Dog»

Andrew Garfield i «tick, tick … BOOM!»

Will Smith i «King Richard»

Denzel Washington i «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Beste regissør:

Kenneth Branagh for «Belfast»

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for «Drive My Car»

Paul Thomas Anderson for «Licorice Pizza»

Jane Campion for «The Power of the Dog»

Steven Spielberg for «West Side Story»

Beste film:

«Belfast»

«CODA»

«Don’t Look Up»

«Drive My Car»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Nightmare Alley»

«The Power of the Dog»

«West Side Story»