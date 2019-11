Instagram-suksessens bakside: Framand mann tatoverte andletet til Jeanett (35) på armen

View this post on Instagram

The longnosed skate is one of my favorite fish. They live normally deeper than 200 meters. Fishing these requires patience. It can take hours before the skate find your bait at the buttom, and very often other fish eat your bait before that. Then you have to reel up, rebait and sink your tackle down again.