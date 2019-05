Undersøker om «Hvaldimir» finner nok mat: – Han har blitt tynnere

View this post on Instagram

Went to Hammerfest to check on our friend the beluga whale tonight. He was sleeping and had his eyes shut (yes, it's a boy). It seemed that we were bothering him so we just let him chill out alone in the night. He probably had alot of attention today and are tired in the evening. Will check in on him some more tomorrow.