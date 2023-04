«Samisk stolthet i balkansk rapdrakt!»

[Intro]

Don your gákti now-

FØRSTE VERS - Yungmiqu

Lift your gaze up, what do you see?

See the vastness of Sápmi mountains

Right to speak of this and that, thank you kindly

To have a home like ours, what a lucky blessing

You just stand there on our homeland

Nets fly starboard, you hope we get tangled

Bit by bit our homes are taken from us

While the two of us can only sit by and watch

Dude, let’s go to the Lokta studio

Keep the gákti on, that’s the way boy!

Being part of the voice of our lands

We’ll make sure no one’s missing our plans

In regards to our language

We did not come here just to cower away in fear

We’re coming in hot to everyone’s doorstep

Crossing the forests and through the ditches

Yeah, kept satisfied is our need to party

REFRENG

Don your gákti now child of Sápmi ay!

Shifting tides from North to South Side

Heartbeat is swept along, now you can’t hide

The crowd won't knock you over this time

So keep the gákti on you little tadpole

ANDRE VERS - Jezebro

Casually call me an astronaut ‘cause

My time off spent longing for a great cause

For family, I’d drive all the way to space

Fast and furious is the name of my pace

Burning with a passion, the resolve of our people

It won’t be extinguished by some frivolous statesman

Every single listener who put their hands up in the air,

Each replenishing these empty towns; truthfully treasure it

Why then, nature’s important?

Can’t we just simply fill it to the brim with,

All of these fittings and fixtures which benefit cities

The question being, is it worth it?

Listen up here, it’s in poetic fashion

The answer is deep, but so is the question

Only thing left that can help you, would be

The notion of you knowing that you’re stupid

REFRENG

Don your gákti now child of Sápmi ay!

Blocking off all incoherence

Even a trickster breaks his appearance

Quelling conflicts, stifling disputes

Accepting all even creatures and brutes

Will we still sign even those contracts qualmed by Aillohaš?

Will we still oust even those people who don’t want us to live?

Can we predict what happens after time has gone by?

Will we still let our culture disappear, is this our final goodbye?

I think you already know the answer, but somebody has to speak up

Gotta’ keep these words right in your head, let their tempo candidly build up

Yungmiqu & Jezebro

Red are the lights and blue are the skies

Green are the gauges, yellow are the heights

We’ve got sweet buns for you~ ay

Keep in mind they’re freshly baked

Just don’t burn your fingers, you

Yabbadabba dibiduuuuuuu!

Don your gákti now child of Sápmi ay!

REFRENG

Shifting tides from North to South Side

Heartbeat is swept along, now you can’t hide

The crowd won't knock you over this time

So keep the gákti on you little tadpole

Blocking off all incoherence

Even a trickster breaks his appearance

Quelling conflicts, stifling disputes

Accepting all even creatures and brutes

Shifting tides from North to South Side

Heartbeat is swept along, now you can’t hide

The crowd won't knock you over this time

So keep the gákti on you little tadpole